Apple AirPods Max 2 revealed: 5 reasons to check out the smarter, quieter headphones

They’ve been a long time coming, but Apple has finally revealed the AirPods Max 2, refreshing its premium over-ear headphones for the first time in several years.

Despite being Apple’s first foray into over-ear headphone design, the original 2020 Apple AirPods Max set a high bar with excellent build quality, immersive sound, and seamless integration with Apple devices. And though the wait for a follow up was a long one, the second generation builds on that foundation with smarter processing, stronger noise cancellation, and new software features powered by Apple’s latest audio chip.

Thinking of picking up a pair? Or deciding between Apple’s headphones and major rivals like the Sony WH‑1000XM6? Here are five reasons the AirPods Max 2 might be worth popping on your noggin’.

1. New H2 chip brings smarter audio processing

At the heart of the AirPods Max 2 is Apple’s H2 chip, the latest generation of the company’s custom audio processor. The chip replaces the H1 processors used in the first-generation model, making them smarter and more capable when it comes to things like noise-cancellation and software features.

In practical terms, that means the headphones can analyse sound in real time more efficiently, and make rapid adjustments to balance frequencies and reduce distortion, and see noise cancelling respond better in different environments. For listeners, the result should be cleaner sound and more consistent performance whether you’re streaming music, watching a film, or taking a call.

2. Better Active Noise Cancellation

Noise cancellation has always been one of the AirPods Max’s defining features, up their with the best at blocking out external noises that distract from your listening sessions. Apple says the new version takes it further.

The AirPods Max 2 deliver up to 1.5 times stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared with the first-generation model. That improvement comes from the combination of the H2 chip and an array of microphones that continuously monitor external noise.

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For frequent travellers or commuters, the upgrade could make a noticeable difference. Lower-frequency sounds like aircraft engines, train noise, or motorway car rumbles should be blocked more effectively. Sony’s Sony WH‑1000XM6 are still widely regarded as leaders in ANC, but Apple’s latest improvements aim to close the gap.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Improved Transparency Mode

Sometimes you want the opposite of noise cancellation. Apple’s Transparency Mode allows outside sound to pass through so you can hear announcements, traffic, or conversations without removing the headphones.

With the AirPods Max 2, this feature has been refined with new digital signal processing. Environmental sounds are designed to come through more naturally, without that sense of digital weirdness you sometimes can feel from audio piped in from mics. It was a feature that was much improved for Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro 3 in-ears, so should hopefully perform equally well here, too.

4. New software-powered features

Because of the H2 chip, the AirPods Max 2 can support some of Apple’s newest audio features that were not available on the first-generation model.

These include Adaptive Audio and new capabilities such as Live Translation, which can assist with multilingual conversations when paired with compatible Apple devices. The headphones also boost Apple’s spatial audio features, making for a more immersive virtual surround sound experience in movies and supported Spatial Audio-mixed albums.

Another quirky feature lets you use the ‘Crown’ dial button on the AirPods Max 2 to double up as a remote camera shutter — though you may not want Apple’s fairly chunky headphones on your head for every posed photo.

5. Premium design and Apple ecosystem integration

There’s not much change in the external design of the AirPods Max 2, and that’s no bad thing — the headphones retain the premium build quality that helped the first model stand out in a crowded market.

Unlike many competing headphones, including the Sony WH‑1000XM6, Apple uses an aluminum construction with a stainless-steel frame and breathable mesh headband. The result is a distinctive design that feels more like a high-end piece of hardware than typical plastic headphones.

Just as important is the seamless experience with Apple devices. Features such as instant pairing, automatic switching between devices, and tight integration with Apple software make the headphones particularly appealing if you’ve already got a few other Apple products.

Not a radical re-invention then, but Apple’s refreshed flagship headphones look to refine the formula in meaningful ways. Stronger noise cancellation, improved transparency, and smarter H2-powered audio processing make them a compelling buy — especially if you’re already knee deep in the Apple ecosystem.

AirPods Max 2 will be available to order starting March 25th in five different colours — midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue, hitting brick-and-mortar Apple shops early next month.

We’re hoping to go hands-on with the headphones, so we’ll report back once we’ve given them a test run.





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