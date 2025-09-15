2025-brick LEGO Willy Wonka set released

LEGO’s latest large-scale kit has just gone on sale for LEGO Insiders: a Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory diorama-style set.

Set number 21360 just became available to buy for LEGO Insiders, while those not signed up can head to the checkout from September 18th. But as the Insiders club is free to join, there’s nothing stopping you from picking this one up today.

The LEGO 21360 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory set consists of 2025 pieces, and depicts the boat tour scene from the original 1971 film. Rather than one from the 2023 Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet.

Details include a moving chocolate waterfall, Willy Wonka’s office and plenty of the film’s confectionery plants.

Nine minifigs feature in the set. Aside from Wonka himself, we get two Oompa-Loompas, Charlie Bucket, Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Mike Teavee, Veruca Salt and Violet Beauregarde. And each of Wonka’s guests gets a golden ticket.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Once built, the LEGO 21360 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory kit measures 52cm wide by 19cm high and 26cm deep.

And like all of these larger, more complicated LEGO kits, it’s recommended for those aged 18+.

It costs £199.99 and is part of a series of nostalgia-mining LEGO sets that will also be joined by a 1125-piece Gremlins: Gizmo kit that goes on general sale from October 1st. Gizmo will have posable body parts, a pair of movie-referencing 3D glasses, and costs £89.99.

(Image credit: LEGO)

And after that, we have the Pirates of the Caribbean Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship to look forward to, an even bigger set than this new Willy Wonka one. It consists of 2862 bricks and will cost £299.99 once it goes on general sale from November 27th.

It’s going to be an expensive Christmas for the LEGO-obsessed households out there.