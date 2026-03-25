Uniqlo continues to prove it’s the best place for staples with new Spring collection

There’s a point every year, usually right about now, where getting dressed becomes a bit of a guessing game.

Too warm for a proper coat, too cold to fully commit to lighter layers, and suddenly everything you own feels slightly wrong. It’s the awkward middle ground of spring, where the only real solution is having a solid set of staples you can rely on without overthinking it. Which is exactly where Uniqlo tends to come into its own.

While most brands treat spring/summer like a chance to go big on trends, Uniqlo just… doesn’t bother. Instead, it doubles down on what it’s always done best, clean, wearable pieces that slot into your wardrobe without making a fuss. The sort of stuff you end up wearing three times a week without really noticing, and always reach for.

This year’s spring drop sticks to that formula. Lightweight layers, easy silhouettes, and colours that consistently work with the rest of your clothes, elevating your wardrobe in the process.

It’s about consistency, and it’s getting the basics right, which often feels harder to find than it should be.

Pleated Wide Tapered Trousers

These are exactly the sort of trousers Uniqlo gets right without making a big deal of it. Wide through the leg, clean taper at the ankle, and just enough structure to stop them looking sloppy. The pleats do most of the work, adding a bit of shape so they feel slightly smarter than your average everyday pair.

The fabric sits in that usual Uniqlo sweet spot, too, soft, but with enough weight to hang properly. And the elasticated waist at the back means they’re a lot more forgiving than they look, which you’ll appreciate after a full day in them.

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Washable 3D Knit Seamless Crew Neck Jumper

This jumper is the textbook example of effortless but still acceptable. The crew neck keeps things classic, and being machine‑washable means you don’t have to baby it every time you wear it. Slim enough to layer, but substantial enough to stand alone on chillier spring days and will no doubt help keep you toasty in the summer if the evening has a chill to it.

EZY Jeans

EZY jeans take all the good stuff about denim, the look, the weight, the way it ages, and strip out the annoying bits. They’ve kept that classic jean vibe, but added proper stretch and an elasticated waistband so you don’t feel like you’ve wrestled into them first thing in the morning, making denim a bit more comfortable to stop you walking like John Wayne. They come in a range of colours too, so you’ve got plenty of options.

Harrington Jacket

A wardrobe workhorse. Uniqlo’s Harrington takes a classic silhouette and makes it its own. This is arguably the perfect spring jacket, light enough for unpredictable spring weather, but smart and structured enough to make whatever you’re wearing look intentional. The beige colour keeps it versatile, but it also comes in Black and olive, meaning it can pair with everything from jeans to trousers, and the clean lines mean it never feels like you’re trying too hard.

Smart Ankle Trousers

Uniqlo has nailed that in-between fit, slim, slightly cropped, and clean enough to pass as smart without feeling stiff here. They work just as well with a shirt as they do with a hoodie, which is the whole point. The fabric’s got stretch, they don’t crease much, and there’s a bit of give in the waistband, so they’re a lot more comfortable than they look. Nothing flashy, just very easy to wear, and that’s why you will reach for them.

Premium Linen Shirt (Striped)

Linen is perfect for spring; cool enough that it’s really warm, but you can always whack a t-shirt underneath to take the edge off with an extra layer. The subtle stripes add personality without overdoing it, and the olive colour works with everything from chinos to denim. It’s loose enough to move in, smart enough to layer under a smart jacket, and the kind of piece that solves that tricky too warm for long sleeves, too cold for short sleeves problem.

Cotton Linen Blend Shirt Jacket

Uniqlo Cotton Linen Blend Shirt Jacket £39.90 at UNIQLO USA

Ideal for spring layering when you’re not ready to fully commit to a coat. The cotton‑linen blend means it’s breathable without looking sloppy, and the dark brown colour keeps it grounded with pretty much anything you pair it with, from tees and trousers to shirts. It’s a bestseller for a reason: it feels laid‑back and lived‑in from the moment you put it on, but still pulls an outfit together without overthinking. And, you know, it's a shacket which is basically the patron saint of smart casual for men who aren't natural fashionistas.

Milano Ribbed Skipper Polo Jumper

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Skipper Polo Jumper £34.90 at UNIQLO USA

Uniqlo’s Milano rib offers a weighty, structured feel that sits somewhere between a knit and a polo, so it never looks like you’re trying too hard, but still smart enough for a decent restaurant. The skipper collar keeps things relaxed without drifting into sloppy territory, and the green colour adds a bit of mood without feeling loud. It’s machine‑washable too, so you don’t have to baby it, which, in spring, when you’re layering and shedding layers all day, is a big bonus.





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