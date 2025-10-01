Time for a brew? This wristwatch with an espresso timer is the perfect timepiece for coffee lovers
Coffee o’clock
If you ever considered yourself a diehard coffee fan, the New York-based watchmakers Brew have definitely dethroned you. Not only is their name inspired by it, they have just made a watch literally made for espresso nerds - a watch with its own espresso timer.
The horologists have been known for creating fun, retro, budget-friendly timepieces ever since.
And, this isn't their first foray into fine coffee brewing, creating watches with shot timers on the dials.
This time, it has (ahem) pushed the dial even further, creating the brand’s first hybrid display, which features an analogue ticker up top, and a digital LED espresso timer down below. How can you tell it’s an espresso timer? It’s got a little animated coffee cup next to it of course. Prepare for this to become part of the official uniform for baristas across East London.
In classic Brew style, the watch has a rounded-square cushion case, although it’s been upsized to fit both display types on the face. The case is stainless steel and measures 37.5mm x 43mm with a slightly above average thickness at 13mm.
The analogue display leans into the classic analogue style that Brew is known for, with the cardinal points featuring a quartet of square-shaped applied hour markers. These are set in a beige, cafe au lait colour (probably deliberately), and contrast nicely with the glossy black dial. At night, both the handset and the four-hour markers glow with green lume.
Below that sits the real catch: a rectangular LED screen framed in brushed metal with Brew’s coffee bean logo engraved alongside it. When dormant, the textured surface conceals the display entirely, but if you hold down the pusher, you’ll activate the crucial 30-second countdown designed specifically for pulling espresso shots. Once initiated, an animated percolating coffee cup appears on screen, complete with a beep when time’s up.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
As it’s designed for making coffee, the watch comes equipped ready to face 50m of water resistance, so it’s prepared for all your kitchen antics. Plus it has a sapphire crystal over the dial, and a stainless steel flat-link bracelet with a folding clasp. Lovely stuff.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
