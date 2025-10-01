The new Paul Smith Loves Barbour collaboration might be our favourite fashion capsule of the season
Bring on the tweed
Scones, rain, pubs, queuing for no apparent reason - it all screams quintessentially British, right? But what - or rather who - dresses the Keep Calm and Carry On comrades? The deep green and waxed jackets of Barbour springs to mind, but there’s also something to be said for the sleek tailored suits made famous by legends like Bill Nighy. Thanks to a Barbour x Paul Smith collaboration, we may be about to get the best of both Brit worlds.
On October 1st, 'Paul Smith loves Barbour' officially launches, a new 23-piece collection which reimagines some of Barbour’s most iconic coats, knitwear, and accessories with a suave twist.
It’s a marriage of the cool urban with the leafy countryside, united by a love for timelessness and quality. According to the duo the collection is a playful approach to country classics, mixing up the classic tones with unusual shades of waxed cotton, pockets of patchwork, and a cool-meets-country cow motif.
The whole collection is set against the backdrop of a country fair - we’re talking balloons, a photo stand-in, giant veg competition. The collection has some seriously chunky jumpers, wax jackets in burgundy and a brown checked pattern, plus some old-money style tailored trousers which are perfect for strutting down Regent St, or strolling across your land (okay, a field that you have the right to roam across). Basically, whether you like classic and clean or rustic and high-quality, you’ll definitely find something you love.
It's not just staple pieces though — there are some fun nods to nostalgia too like the satchel bag which blends the countryside core gun bag with old-school style, perfect for a laptop. Also, they've added some fun bucket hats to the collection proving that even if festival season is over, the bucket season isn't.
The collection is now live across Paul Smith’s website, and it’s probably a good thing it’s landed at the end of the month as the wax jackets will set you back £400, a crew neck jumper around £200, with the cheapest pieces (a cow-print tee and the umbrella) around £65. Payday capsule wardrobe, anyone?
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
