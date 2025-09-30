Reebok x PlayStation’s new collab is a gamer’s dream — But without looking like cosplay

PlayStation and Reebok have joined forces for a three-piece sneaker drop that’s set to unlock serious nostalgia. To mark 30 years since the original PlayStation landed in Japan, the brands have created a collection that quietly pays tribute to the console’s legacy, without turning your feet into walking billboards.

Instead of plastering logos everywhere, the collection goes for something much smarter: clean silhouettes, hidden details, and just enough retro flair to make fans do a double-take. It’s gaming heritage for grown-ups.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation)

Kicking things off in the UK, the Workout Plus arrives at END on 15th October. It’s low-key and loaded with thoughtful touches: anniversary grey sockliners nod to the PS1’s original shell, a removable lace-lock cable channels that satisfying click of plugging in your DualShock, and the internal arch band adds an almost techwear feel. Think WipEout, but on your feet. Expect it to release via raffle.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation)

Heading stateside, the Pump Omni Zone II drops at CNCPTS on 17th October. This one leans into PlayStation’s late-‘90s energy, complete with a PlayStation-coloured pump ball, two lace options with metal tips, and the kind of chunky silhouette that wouldn’t look out of place in a Tony Hawk: Pro Skater 2 level. Whether you're landing a heelflip or a headshot in TimeSplitters, this one fits the vibe.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PlayStatio ) (Image credit: PlayStatio ) (Image credit: PlayStatio )

The third and boldest pair, the Instapump Fury 94, lands exclusively in Japan via Beams on 24th October. Designed to honour the original 1994 PlayStation release, it’s packed with throwback touches, a “Press Play” pump button, memory card-inspired tongue tab, and a few secret design nods.

There's a limited edition stacking box containing all three pairs. Each set is individually numbered, but not much is known about this package yet or where it will retail, although here in the UK, END is a safe bet.

The best Vans trainers: Must-have Vans sneakers for every wardrobe