England fans can claim free pints for a year... with one very big catch

Supporting England usually involves a lucky shirt, a pre-match pint and telling everyone "it's coming home" with increasingly misplaced confidence mixed with doubt. One pub chain wants fans to go just a little bit further.

BOX Sports Bar has announced what might be the most ridiculous World Cup promotion of the summer, offering a year's worth of free pints to anyone willing to legally change their name to Harry Kane.

The offer launched after England secured their place in the World Cup knockout stages and will remain open until the Three Lions are either dumped out of the tournament or lift the trophy themselves.

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Anyone brave or thirsty enough to complete the paperwork before then will receive vouchers for one free pint every week until July 2027 across BOX venues nationwide. That's 52 pints in total, which suddenly makes the admin feel a little more worthwhile.

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According to BOX Brand and Marketing Manager Tom Mayer-Jones: "Harry Kane has delivered for England time and time again, and we wanted to celebrate that in true BOX style. If fans think England are going all the way, now's the time to prove your commitment."

The promotion is available at BOX venues across London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham, meaning Londoners have as much chance as anyone of waking up next week answering to England's record goalscorer.

Of course, before you rush off to the Deed Poll office, it's probably worth remembering that changing your legal name isn't quite as easy to undo as changing your fantasy football team. You'll also have some explaining to do at work and probably to your mum.

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If keeping your existing identity sounds preferable, BOX will still be showing every World Cup match live throughout the tournament. Fans can expect giant HD screens, stadium-style sound, DJs for England games and plenty of food and drink deals, including sharing platters, burgers, pizzas, beer steins and cocktail packages.

There'll also be a Fantasy Football league running throughout the tournament with weekly prizes for those who'd rather compete with their football knowledge than their birth certificate.

If England do end up lifting the World Cup and you happen to bump into several Harry Kanes celebrating with free pints next summer, at least you'll know how it happened.





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