Dyson just launched a new mini hand-held fan – just in time for the heatwave

Along with the welcome return of the sunshine comes the less-welcome return of itchy hayfever eyes, speedo-wearing sunbathers on the Common, and of course the volcanic temperatures of the tube.

Come summer, and the tube turns into a mini tech convention, with commuters showing off their nifty cooling devices from the old-school paper fans to whizzy battery-powered Amazon finds. Now, engineering titan Dyson is getting in on the action, with the new HushJet Mini Cool Fan.

Bringing breeze to the Bakerloo line and beyond, this fan is like the F1 of fans, whilst everything that's come before it is more like the equivalent of being stuck in traffic in a second-hand Ford Fiesta on the motorway. Promising powerful cooling projection, this is Dyson's first foray into portable, handheld fan mastery, engineered for all on-the-go antics.

It's pretty compact too, measuring just 38mm and weighing 212g, with a nice elongated cylindrical shape, which means it will fit easily in your work bag without being so compact you'll be scrabbling around trying to find it.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Multifunctional, the fan is designed to be used as a wearable, on your desk, or handheld with a decent six-hour battery, so you won’t suddenly wilt as it dies mid-sweat. If you’re into technicals, it achieves airflow speeds of up to 25m/s, powered by a brushless DC motor spinning at up to 65,000 RPM. It has five airflow speeds plus a Boost mode for extra turbocharged power.

As expected, anything from Dyson will come with a pretty steep price tag – quality n’ all that. Currently, the HushJet Mini Cool Fan comes in three colourways, Ink / Colbalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush, all retailing for £99.99.

The HushJet in the title isn’t just a bit of fancy jargon, but is actually a pretty groundbreaking bit of engineering from Dyson. Ever switched on an electronic device and briefly wondered if the Earth’s core is shaking thanks to the noise and buzzing said devices emit? A frequent occurrence, especially with heavy fans. However, the HushJet nozzle is the result of Dyson’s obsession with acoustics, meaning they’ve managed to lower the frequencies, eliminating high-pitched whirring, and silenced the sound of whining motors, so you get all the cooling with none of the buzzing.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson)

The fans are launching in late April, available directly from Dyson's website.





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