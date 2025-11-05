Groove Armada to headline Harlequins’ Big Game 17 at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium

Rugby fans, get ready to party. Harlequins have announced that legendary electronic duo Groove Armada will headline the pre-match entertainment for Big Game 17 at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday 20 December, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the biggest festive events in UK sport.

Big Game is no ordinary rugby fixture. It’s the ultimate mash-up of top-flight Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby, and live entertainment, all rolled into a spectacle that regularly draws tens of thousands of fans. This year, ticket sales are already approaching 40,000, and with Groove Armada on deck, the stadium is set to buzz with music, energy, and festive cheer.

Groove Armada, whose hits include Superstylin’, I See You Baby, and At the River, has been defining electronic music for over two decades. They’ve headlined Glastonbury, Coachella, and Bestival, sold more than three million albums worldwide, and earned multiple Grammy and BRIT Award nominations. Now, they’ll bring that festival-level energy to Twickenham, warming up fans long before the first whistle blows.

The pre-match entertainment has become a hallmark of the Big Game over the years. Past headline acts include Craig David, Faithless, Rudimental, and Kaiser Chiefs, turning the event into more than just a rugby match; it’s a full-on day out, perfect for families, friends, and music lovers alike.

On the pitch, both Harlequins Men and Women take on Bristol Bears, continuing a tradition of competitive, high-quality rugby. The Women’s team, in particular, has been breaking records year after year. Last year’s Big Game drew 18,055 fans, a world record for a women’s club rugby match. With stars like Ellie Kildunne and other England World Cup winners in action, this year’s fixture is shaping up to be just as monumental.

“We’re thrilled to announce Groove Armada as the headline act,” said Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple. “Their iconic sound and timeless tracks will create an incredible atmosphere inside Allianz Stadium, building the energy and excitement for what promises to be another unforgettable day of top-class rugby and entertainment.”

Groove Armada added: “We’re excited to perform in one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. Get in early — we’ll be setting the mood for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for Big Game 17 are priced from £40 for adults and £25 for under-18s, and are available now.. Whether you’re a rugby fanatic, a music lover, or just in it for the spectacle, this is one festive event you won’t want to miss.





