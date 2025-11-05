Groove Armada to headline Harlequins’ Big Game 17 at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium
Big Game 17 just got a soundtrack
Rugby fans, get ready to party. Harlequins have announced that legendary electronic duo Groove Armada will headline the pre-match entertainment for Big Game 17 at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday 20 December, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the biggest festive events in UK sport.
Big Game is no ordinary rugby fixture. It’s the ultimate mash-up of top-flight Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby, and live entertainment, all rolled into a spectacle that regularly draws tens of thousands of fans. This year, ticket sales are already approaching 40,000, and with Groove Armada on deck, the stadium is set to buzz with music, energy, and festive cheer.
Groove Armada, whose hits include Superstylin’, I See You Baby, and At the River, has been defining electronic music for over two decades. They’ve headlined Glastonbury, Coachella, and Bestival, sold more than three million albums worldwide, and earned multiple Grammy and BRIT Award nominations. Now, they’ll bring that festival-level energy to Twickenham, warming up fans long before the first whistle blows.
The pre-match entertainment has become a hallmark of the Big Game over the years. Past headline acts include Craig David, Faithless, Rudimental, and Kaiser Chiefs, turning the event into more than just a rugby match; it’s a full-on day out, perfect for families, friends, and music lovers alike.
On the pitch, both Harlequins Men and Women take on Bristol Bears, continuing a tradition of competitive, high-quality rugby. The Women’s team, in particular, has been breaking records year after year. Last year’s Big Game drew 18,055 fans, a world record for a women’s club rugby match. With stars like Ellie Kildunne and other England World Cup winners in action, this year’s fixture is shaping up to be just as monumental.
“We’re thrilled to announce Groove Armada as the headline act,” said Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple. “Their iconic sound and timeless tracks will create an incredible atmosphere inside Allianz Stadium, building the energy and excitement for what promises to be another unforgettable day of top-class rugby and entertainment.”
Groove Armada added: “We’re excited to perform in one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. Get in early — we’ll be setting the mood for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Tickets for Big Game 17 are priced from £40 for adults and £25 for under-18s, and are available now.. Whether you’re a rugby fanatic, a music lover, or just in it for the spectacle, this is one festive event you won’t want to miss.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
You could be giving England’s Rugby team their motivational speech - via AI
Definitely a level up from your 10 minute voicenote to your mate