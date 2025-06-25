A sumo wrestler from Hull is the next big thing in British sport

A Hull teenager, Nicholas Tarasenko, has embarked on a unique adventure to Japan, aiming to become a sumo grand champion. At just 15, he’s only the second Brit to secure a spot in a professional sumo stable, making him quite the trailblazer in a sport where Brits aren’t exactly thick on the ground. Think Billy Elliot, but with more chanko nabe and fewer pirouettes.

Nicholas, standing tall at 187cm (6 ft 1), impressed the Minato stable with his amateur tournament wins and, crucially, his dedication to learning Japanese. Apparently, “Excuse me, where can I get a Hull Pattie?” isn't quite enough for a professional sumo career. His father, Georgi Zilkin, proudly recounted Nicholas's 5 AM Japanese lessons – dedication that would make most teenagers groan louder than a rikishi after a supersized hotpot.

Despite only an hour of formal sumo training, Nicholas, already a judo and rugby enthusiast, bagged an under-18 gold in Estonia. This kid clearly knows how to throw his weight around. His father optimistically believes Nicholas will thrive, noting that the stablemaster and his wife are essentially his surrogate parents from day one. You can check out some sumo wrestling in action below.

Nicholas's feat is even more impressive considering sumo stables have a strict one-foreigner-per-stable rule since 2002. It's a bit like trying to get into an exclusive club, only the bouncer is a mountain of muscle and the dress code involves a chonmage top-knot.

His new life will involve cooking, cleaning, and living with his fellow wrestlers – basically, a very large, disciplined, and hungry extended family. He'll be swapping his casual crew cut for a traditional top knot and fitting Japanese studies around intense training and chanko nabe feasts designed to pack on the pounds.

The Minato stable isn't worried, praising his earnestness and improved Japanese. They're hoping he’ll work hard and live up to expectations, which, for a sumo wrestler, usually means becoming a champion and probably needing a custom-made sofa. So long as he passes his Japanese exams, young Nicholas could be in action as early as next year.