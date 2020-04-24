​YouTube is hosting a Yellow Submarine Sing-along Party complete with restored version of The Beatles film

If there’s one thing that’s bound to keep us entertained through lockdown, it’s surely the combination of classic tunes and pure, unadulterated psychedelia.



Which is why the news that YouTube is hosting a Yellow Submarine sing-along party, complete with a restored version of the classic Beatles film, is music to our ears.





The live-stream, which is set to go live at 5pm on 25 April (UK time), was announced by Ringo Star via a video on The Beatles’ official Twitter page.





“For those of you missing singing together, I’ve good news,” said Starr in the video, declaring that the free live-stream was “for kids and kids at heart” and signing off with “peace and love. I know I’ll be there; I hope you will too.”





All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9am PDT (12pm EDT/5pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music. #YellowSubLive



Find out more and set a reminder, here: https://t.co/k38oB0AERxpic.twitter.com/iLeWEZclgi

— The Beatles (@thebeatles) April 22, 2020





The Yellow Submarine sing-along edition was first released in cinemas back in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the fab four’s film, but was subsequently locked away in the archives - until now.





For those unfamiliar with the film, to call it a psychedelic adventure would be something of an understatement. Centred around a sea captain called Fred, the film is based in the world of Pepperland which finds itself invaded by the music-hating Blue Meanies.





Just your average story, y’know?





The 90 minute film features some of The Beatles’ favourite hits, including “Eleanor Rigby”, “When I’m Sixty-Four”, “All You Need Is Love”, “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” and “It’s All Too Much”, so at times like this, the sing-along version is just what the doctor ordered.





Music to the ears of Beatles fans young and old, be sure to tune in via this link and have a jolly good sing-along at 5pm on 25 April.



