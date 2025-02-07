Your UK Netflix subscription is about to get more expensive

Crack open the piggy bank — your Netflix subscription is about to get more expensive yet again.

Without much fanfare, Netflix is raising the cost of every tier of its subscription TV and movie streaming service. New subscribers will immediately have to pay the higher costs, while current subscribers will see the new prices reflected in their next billing period.

Here’s the breakdown of how each tier now looks:

Standard with Ads:

Was: £4.99 a month

Now: £5.99 a month (up £1)

What you get: Full HD streaming on up to two devices at once, some content exclusions, adverts during streams, downloads restricted to one device.

Standard:

Was: £10.99 a month

Now: £12.99 a month (up £2)

Features: Full HD streaming on up to two devices at once, no adverts, downloads on two devices, all content.

Premium:

Old price: £17.99 a month

New price: £18.99 a month (up £1)

Features: 4K HDR streaming on up to four devices at once, no adverts, downloads on six devices, spatial audio surround sound options, full content library.

The price increase comes despite Netflix celebrating its highest ever quarterly subscriber increase — it saw an additional 18.9 million subscribers join its service in the last quarter of 2024. We’ll assume then that the majority are opting for that cheaper tier then, thus the price hike — but Netflix always justifies its subscription cost increases not in subscriber shortfall, but to ensure they can invest in new productions.

Netflix’s ‘Extra Member’ options — e.g., the tier Netflix is using to crackdown on password sharers — also get updated. To become an ‘Extra Member’ of a household’s streaming package now costs £5.99 (up £1), while Netflix is also introducing a new option here, ‘Extra Member with Ads’, for £4.99 for those that can stomach interruptions during their shows.

If you get your subscription through a separate provider (say, bundled in with a Sky TV, EE or Virgin subscription) your price — for now — stays the same. But expect that to eventually change too.