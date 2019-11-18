You can now 'win' your own McDonald’s Christmas jumper

Everyone needs at least one novelty Christmas jumper - the more colour, lights and bells, the better - and now McDonald’s is offering you one for free.

The forest green jumpers feature the fast food restaurant’s Christmas reindeer design with a small McDonald’s bauble hanging from its antler.





After all, reindeer have been a recurring theme in the restaurant’s Christmas campaigns, with this year’s advert featuring a little girl called Ellie who makes friends with a reindeer called Archie.





Our 2019 Christmas ad is here! Tap below for the full video and join us in getting #ReindeerReady

— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) November 16, 2019

You don’t even have to buy something to enter the competition to win one of the 2,000 jumpers available either.





Instead all you do is filling in your details on the Reindeers Ready website. And, it’s free to do, though you can only enter once.





You have until 5 December to do so and the winners will be revealed in six draws (three UK and three ROI).





Up for grabs, there are over 500 jumpers in medium, and over 700 each in large and x-large.











Plus, in possibly even more exciting news - McDonald’s is also bring back the mint Matchmaker McFlurry for the first time since 2013.





The limited edition flavour is available now, but will only be around until January 1 - so best be quick!