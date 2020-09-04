You can now pick up an Amazon Echo Dot for 99p

If you're still on the fence about picking up one of Amazon's Echo Dots, then this could well be the deal that changes your mind. You can now pick up Amazon's little smart speaker for less than £1 when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlmited for one month.

For Amazon Prime members, this gets you the Dot and the Music Unlimited subscription for just £8.98. If you're not a Prime member, then this is still a very reasonable £10.98.

Now, Amazon Music Unlimited is a fair alternative to Spotify and the like, giving you access to 60 million songs, but if you're already subscribed to a similar service, you can cancel your Music Unlimited subscription at any time so you won't be charged for subsequent months.

While the Echo Dot does tend to drop in price during sale period, and was as low as £20 for Prime members during Amazon's End of Summer Sale, we've never seen an offer before that will get one in your hands - or on your bedside table - for such a low price.

To get the deal, head to this page, or click the big blue button below, and select the bundle option, as per the screenshot below.

Save 82% Echo Dot + 1 month Amazon Music Unlimited £10.98 (non Prime) / £8.98 (Prime) Get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot smart speaker plus one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for £10.98 (non-Prime) or £8.98 (Prime). The speaker is a great bit of kit and this is a fantastic deal. View now at Amazon

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is a great little device, and is currenty ranked sixth on our best smart speakers shortlist. if you want to buy one outright today it'll set you back £29.99, so this deal is a no brainer.