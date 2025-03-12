You can now get Timothée Chalamet's Oscars red carpet look from Gap

The looks of Hollywood stars swanning about red carpets aren’t usually all that easy to achieve, but Timothée Chalemet’s latest get-up is a little different.

Oscar-nominated real-life Pinocchio marionette Timothée Chalamet has been spotted in an outfit recreated as an “all-Gap” ensemble that (some) normal folks can actually afford.

The outfit, which Chalamet wore during the Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner, is recreated in two pieces from the GapStudio range — although Chalamet’s own were custom-made. The ensemble is designed by Zac Posen who is Gap’s Creative Director.

Up top is the GapStudio Satin Icon Jacket, a $198 polyester jacket with bright accent buttons. It’s also listed as a unisex piece of clothing, or is “designed to be worn genderfully” to use Gap’s wording.

This jacket is matched with a $128 Satin '90s Loose Pant, again made of polyester. The fit notes describe the pair as sitting “below the waist with a longer rise. Relaxed through the hip & thigh. Loose, straight leg.”

It’s bad news for UK buyers, though, as at present it’s only available to order if you ship it in from the US Gap store.



This is GapStudio’s first look for men, the line itself having been announced in December 2024.

“In the 1960s, Bob Dylan dropped an American anthem with ‘Like a Rolling Stone,’ and by 1969, Gap was selling jeans and records in its first store —two moments that shaped and bridged culture gaps for generations to come,” Posen said in a statement published by Variety.

“The parallels, the energy, and the synergy inspired me to reimagine GapStudio’s first men’s look on a cultural icon like Timothée."

Main Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage / Getty Images

