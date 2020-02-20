You can now buy a ‘climate-positive’ gin made from peas

In the last few years, the popularity of gin has sky-rocketed and with it comes a variety of weird and wonderful flavours as distillers get experimental.

And, that’s exactly what Arbikie’s master distiller, Kirsty Black, did to make the world’s first ‘climate-positive’ gin made from peas.





The distillery teamed up with Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute in Scotland to turn five years of work into a reality, according to The Drinks Business.





The result? A “fresh and fruity” gin flavoured with lemongrass and citrus leaf.









Meaning nature in Gaelic, Nàdar makes sure to waste nothing from the pea-shelling, dehulling and distilling process and the waste product - called ‘pot ale’ - is turned into animal feed.





This means the gin has a carbon footprint of -1.54 kg CO2e per bottle, which put another means the process is offsetting more carbon than its producing.





There are only 1,000 bottles of the experimental batch available right now, which can be bought from the distillery’s website for £43 a bottle.