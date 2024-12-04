Xbox Game Pass December games: Indiana Jones is almost here

Microsoft has announced the raft of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, but there’s one we want to play more than the rest combined.

That is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, among the most promising of what were Xbox’s exclusive games — before the news just about any title might just come to PlayStation 5 these days. This one is coming to PS5 next year.

The game is a first-person adventure romp, and we’ve already seen quite a lot of it in action thanks to previews and trailers throughout 2024. You solve puzzles, you punch Nazis and stealth your way around cinematic-looking environments. Take a look:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Game Pass on December 9, and will only be available to Ultimate tier and PC Game Pass subscribers — probably for a good while too.

Here are the other titles heading to Game Pass this month, and into early January:



December 4

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

December 5

EA Sports WRC (Ultimate/PC Game Pass only)

Overthrown (Ultimate/PC Game Pass only)

December 10

Wildfrost (Ultimate/PC Game Pass only)

January 2

Carrion

January 7

Road 96

There are also some additions to the Game Pass Standard and Game Pass Core tiers this month. All are available from today:

Game Pass Standard

Forza Motorsport

Hauntii

Humanity

Game Pass Core

Day-Z

Goat Simulator

There’s bad news too. The list of the games leaving Xbox Game Pass is unusually hefty, with some pretty big-hitters aboard. Here’s your PSA on the games it's your last chance to try, at least for now:

Leaving December 15

Amnesia: The Bunker

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Tin Hearts

The Quarry

Leaving December 31

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Close to the Sun

Humankind

Lego 2K Drive

McPixel 3

Party Animals

If you're someone who has left the Game Pass fold but are tempted to return, a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate will cost you £14.99 a month, while the PC Game Pass is £9.99 a month.