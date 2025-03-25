Welcome to Whisky event will teach you all you need to know about a good dram

The Whisky Exchange, hosts of the Whisky Show in Autumn, is kicking off a new event called Welcome to Whisky, looking to entice newcomers to get involved in the the wonderful world of the dram. The show will run for two days, in two separate sessions, the first on 10th April and the second the following day, April 11th.

Turning up to the event and bringing the good stuff will be 40 different whisky producers ranging from Bushmills to Hibiki, with over 250 different whiskies on display – a perfect way to dip a toe in, without taking a risk on buying a whole bottle. Who knows, maybe this will be the moment you find your barrel.

The event will also include cocktail demonstrations, one of which is included in the ticket price—so choose wisely—and mixers will be available to take the edge off if you're easing yourself in gently.

On top of all that, your ticket also includes a tasting glass - a welcome gift for anyone who has to get a souvenir wherever they go.

Tickets are on sale now and will set you back £50 for the Friday event. The Saturday event costs £65, but it lasts five hours as opposed to four – you can also get tickets for both days for £99 if you really want to try everything. It takes place at Glaziers Hall, just by London Bridge – nice and close to stumble back onto the train home after a day of purely educational taste-testing.

Images via the Whisky Exchange