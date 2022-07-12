Wordle-inspired Heardle has been bought up by Spotify

Just like the app that inspired it, Heardle has been taken over by a bigger entity, with Spotify announcing it is to acquire the game.

The music trivia game grew out of the huge success of Wordle, the word-guessing game that was bought by the New York Times.

Heardle is a simple but addictive game. Essentially you have six tries to guess the intro of a song from its opening bars. Given how it works, though, it makes sense that it would be bought by a music-streaming company.

Spotify said in a statement about Heardle: "We at Spotify, we love all things music—and all things music trivia—which is why we’re excited to announce that the beloved interactive music trivia game will be joining Spotify," says the release.

"We see Heardle as more than a trivia game: It’s also a tool for musical discovery. Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever."

Stats gone?

While it sounds like the game, gameplay wise, will stay as it is for the time being, you have to now play it on a Spotify URL - and it is currently only available to users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Spotify has revealed that it "will be planning to integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends—and have some fun in the process."

Current users of the game, however, have been taking to Twitter as they are unhappy that the switch to a new domain seems to have killed their stats, so it looks like Spotify has to go through a few hurdles before making Heardle users happy again.

Head to Heardle now, if you want to try out the game. And, now, we don't know if Lewdle, the bad word game, will be picked up - but we're sure there are some foul-mouthed fans with cash to spare out there.