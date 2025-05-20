Fender just put a free recording studio in your pocket

Guitar supremo Fender has announced a brand-new audio app that allows you to carry a multi-track recording studio on your pocket — and the best bit is, it's free.

Fender Studio is available for both Android and iOS (as well as desktop) and offers one-tap recording, the ability to play with myriad Fender amp and effects models within the app, as well as multi-track recording.

Shortlist was at the launch and Fender CEO Andy Mooney had this to say about Fender Studio: “I’ve always said to the team, anyone should be able to just hit a single button on their phone and be able to start recording. We’ve built exactly that.

“We believe Fender Studio will enable more music creation than ever before by serving the needs of today’s creators and that will drive sustained growth for our company and our industry.”

Image Credit: Fender

Fender fun

In total, there are four amps and eight effects pedals to use for your guitar, while bass users also have four amps and eight effects pedals to choose from.

Image Credit: Fender

Recording is simple: you can use your device's built-in microphone, or you can use a Fender Link I/O tool (or a third-party variant) and plug your axe into your device of choice.

While there is the one-button record approach, the app also comes with 20 fully editable multitrack jam tracks (from pop to metal) so you can tinker to your heart's content.

The Fender Studio app is available now — head to Fender for more details — so get that three-chord song you've been practising forever out of your head and on to your phone, now!



Main image: Fender