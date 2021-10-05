WIN! A year's subscription to CleanMyMac X

CleanMyMac X is a fantastic all-in-one package to ‘awesomize’ your Mac and we have teamed up with its makers, MacPaw, to offer 10 lucky readers the chance to win a year’s subscription to the ground-breaking software.

CleanMyMac X cleans megatons of junk and makes your computer run faster. Just like it did on day one.

To celebrate the release of the updated CleanMyMac X software, MacPaw is giving Shortlist readers an opportunity to win a free year’s subscription so that they can keep their Macs clean and extend the lives of their precious devices.

Find and clean unwanted files with MacPaw's CleanMyMax X

Extend the life of your Mac now

E-waste is a prominent issue in the UK, so extending the life of your Mac by just one year can have a very positive impact on your individual carbon footprint. And that’s not all. Removing excess files from your Mac can also protect you from potential malware which could be very dangerous if you have confidential files on your Mac.

CleanMyMac X does just that. It’s the ultimate junk finder, ridding your Mac of unneeded files in seconds. It’ll seek out broken downloads, logs, useless localisations and outdated caches - as well as chunky hidden files - and will even remove tons of clutter that lurks in iTunes, mail and photos.

This deep clean for your computer means that your Mac will speed up, with MacPaw revealing in tests that it can produce a 4x faster boot time, give 5x gigabytes of space back and make apps 2.5x more responsive, thanks to CleanMyMac X.

In short: if you have a Mac, then you need this subscription, which is normally worth £34.95!

To be in with a chance of winning, enter using one of the methods below. The competition closes on midnight, 19th October, and don’t forget to check the terms and conditions.

Good luck!

CleanMyMac X MacPaw Competition