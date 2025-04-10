Keep your turntable and vinyl in mint condition with new cleaning kit from Goldring

For a generation raised on the ethereal nature of streaming services and MP3s, it might come as a shock to budding young vinyl collectors that you’ve got to keep your kit in good nick or face ruining your music collection forever.

Turntables need a lot more maintenance than a smartphone or smart speaker, and you run the risk of scratching up your precious records if you don’t particularly look after the stylus tip that hits your records’ grooves.

Just in time for Record Store Day 2025, which takes place this Sunday 12th April, audio specialists Goldring are launching a kit to keep your stylus squeaky clean.

The Extract Stylus Cleaning Kit has all you need for a daily touch-up of your turntable. A 10x magnifying lens lets you get up close and personal with the stylus, letting you check if any damaging debris is caught on its point, while an anti-static cleaning brush helps remove any fine fibres that may have attached themselves.

If you’ve somehow managed to get your stylus sticky, Goldring also provides a cleaning gel pot to dip your stylus in, which can be placed on a turntable platter to safely refresh that needle. It’s transparent, letting you see whatever gunk it’s removed, and can be safely used without fear of damaging the bond between stylus and cantilever.

In a rare move for the world of high-end Hi-Fi, this audiophile-baiting kit actually isn’t all that expensive. You can pick up the Goldring Extract Stylus Cleaning kit for £39 from the company’s UK website. That’ll be a fair sight cheaper than replacing the stylus — or your Dad’s broken heart when you’ve scratched up his first press copy of The Dark Side of The Moon.