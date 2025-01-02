Whiskey Exchange's The Seasons: Winter whiskies revealed

If there’s somehow room in your body for another dram after the past few weeks’ worth of seasonal indulgence, The Whiskey Exchange is looking to tickle your taste buds with a new limited edition whiskey range.

The retailer has just unveiled its own-label The Seasons: Winter collection, a selection of three single malts each made to warm the cockles during the colder months, with flavours to savour, crafted to match the seasonal change.

The third entry in The Seasons collection, following earlier Summer and Autumn selections from The Whiskey Exchange, Winter includes an Orkney 2013 10 Year Old, a Laphroaig 2015 8 Year Old and a Blair Athol 2007 16 Year Old.

Here’s the Whiskey Exchange’s tasting notes (and pricing) for the range:

Blair Athol 2007 16 Year Old, £110, 70cl, 55.1%:

Nose: Walnuts, leather, forest floor and a hint of fireworks with some raisin and sultana behind.

Palate: Big, rich and bold with dried fruits layered with nuts and sweet spices.

Orkney 2013 10 Year Old, £69.95, 70cl, 57%:

Nose: Roasted chestnuts and caramelised orange with peel, a hint of spice, carrot cake and marzipan.

Palate: Lots of raisins, dark chocolate and cacao nibs with a hint of open fire.

Laphroaig 2015 8 Year Old, £79.95, 70cl, 66%:

Nose: Rich dark fruits with a hint of ash and moss, roasted almonds, raisins and licorice.

Palate: Toffee, coffee, roasted marshmallows, glacé cherry and nutmeg with a bonfire-ash note on the finish.

The Seasons range will be wrapped up later in 2025, with the release of a Spring collection to complement the Summer, Autumn and now Winter selections already on sale.

Pick up The Seasons collection, including this new Winter set, exclusively from The Whiskey Exchange.