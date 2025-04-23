The Whisky Exchange is taking us to Mexico with the The Tequila and Mezcal Show

Tequila and mezcal is growing massively, with more people drinking the agave-based spirit than ever, and if you’re looking to dip your toe in or try out some new tequilas and mezcals, The Whisky Exchange has you covered.

The Tequila and Mezcal Show will visit London for two days this May, offering people the chance to gain a deeper understanding of these two Mexican spirits.

If you’re unsure of the difference between the two, we have a thorough explainer to check out that outlines the five things you need to know about Mezcal — it's a cracking read that should help you sharpen up in preparation for the event.

The show will feature over 150 agave spirits, along with cocktails – we hope to see a Paloma – and Mexican cuisine will also be available.

Image Credit: The Whisky Exchange

The event will take place on 16th May, from 17:30 to 21:30, and also on the 17th from 12:00 to 17:00. Ticket pricing begins at £45 for the Friday session, with the Saturday session costing £5 more thanks to it being a bit longer – if you want to attend both days then its £90.

If you’re looking to check out the event, it takes place at Glaziers Hall, just by London Bridge, which means you won’t have too far to navigate after a few Margs.

If you’re looking for a good spot in London that does good mezcal-based cocktails, we’d recommend La Bodega Negra, and Zum Barbarossa.



