New Watchmen teaser revealed: here's when we can watch the show

We first heard that HBO would be releasing a new Watchmen series back in 2017, when it was revealed that Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof was at the helm as showrunner.

At that point, we were told that the show would be out in 2019 – but as you've probably noticed, half of the year has been and gone without a single hint of a series.



Luckily, it now looks like we've got a bit more of an idea of what's going on.

According to a tweet from the official Watchmen account, we'll be seeing the series premier on October 20th.

As for how the show will look, we've had a bit of a hint from the trailer, which premiered in July at ComicCon.

There is a vast and insidious conspiracy at play. #WatchmenHBO. October. pic.twitter.com/eI0fJZB0wY

— Watchmen (@watchmen) July 20, 2019

And with Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Don Johnson starring, original music from Trent Reznor and Lindelof at the helm, it's sure to be a wild ride.

The show will premier on HBO, and will be available shortly after on HBO streaming platforms. Now who's ready to watch the Watchmen?

