Want to dress the same as Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal? Now you literally can — he’s putting his personal wardrobe on Vinted

It may not include his battle-worn Colosseum armour and blood-soaked sandals, but Paul Mescal, star of Gladiator 2, is popping some choice cuts from his super-stylish wardrobe up on Vinted for fans to purchase. And it’s all for a good cause.

The sartorially-skilled star of Normal People and Aftersun has been the most-papped Hollywood hero of the year — and that’s in no small part because of his eye for a great fit.

And now you can dress just like him — quite literally, with items worn by Mescal during his eye-catching Gladiator 2 press tour up for auction in support of mental health charity Pieta. The Irish charity works with those affected by suicide and self-harm with free, accessible support.

“Paul has always had a strong connection to vintage and pre-loved fashion. He’s often eager to rewear pieces we’ve styled before or items from his own wardrobe,” said Felicity Kay, Paul Mescal’s stylist on the Gladiator 2 press tour.

“We were equally both excited about finding a way to give the clothes he wore during his tour a second life, so selling them on Vinted felt like the perfect fit, especially with the added bonus of supporting a good cause.”

They’re slick pieces, and come with price tags to match — we’re talking £800+ Jimmy Choo boots and a £185 T-shirt. But looking that stylish doesn’t come cheaply, and all money spent here goes towards helping those in need — so you can feel as good as you look when splashing the cash.

Find out more about the items up for sale by visiting the Vinted Wardrobe Edit here, with the sale starting at 6pm on December 16th, 2024.