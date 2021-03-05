WandaVision finale: Marvel reveals the movies and shows to watch

The WandaVision finale is here and that means that one of the best Marvel TV shows of recent years has come to a close.

Throughout nine episodes (the last one is around 45 minutes long) we have been lucky enough to learn more about the characters of Wanda and Vision, as well as getting a glimpse of many others from Marvel big sandpit of superheroes.

While the show has always been a contained thing - you don't need to watch it to understand future movies - it is a show that's steeped in Marvel history.

So much so, Marvel has revealed just what you should be watching to prepare yourself for the finale, as well as expanding on the themes of the show and the myriad characters within.

The list, posted on Twitter, is a fun one - explaining just why you should see these movies and shows, with the likes of Ant-Man and The Wasp on there as that's where we find Jimmy Woo... and so on.

Celebrate the #WandaVisionFinale by watching your own Marvel Studios Marathon on @DisneyPlus! Whether you've seen one or seen them all, here's your guide to the MCU moments that will prepare you for the finale. Reply with your own marathon lineup and check back for surprises! pic.twitter.com/LtvIfG8UZ3

— WandaVision (@wandavision) March 4, 2021

Obviously if you want the full MCU experience then you should check out our how to watch the Marvel movies in order guide.

If you follow the Twitter feed as well then there are loads of fun to be had with many of the cast explaining just why they loved working on the show and other lovely tidbits.

Yes, there is going to be a massive Marvel-shaped hole after WandaVision but, don't panic, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will soon be here - that's streaming from 19 March.