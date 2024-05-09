Walt Disney and Warner Bros join forces to create new streaming bundle

Streaming news is coming thick and fast this week, with Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery announcing they're set to offer a brand new bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services.

What might be the ultimate streaming collaboration, the new bundle will be available to customers on all three streaming platforms.

It's an announcement that comes from left field, given these streaming giants are usually bitter rivals when it comes to original entertainment and tempting new customers are concerned.

It means that families will be able to find the likes of The Mandalorian and Only Murders in the Building nestled beside the likes of HBO smashes like Succession and House Of The Dragon.

Two of the biggest names in the sector, the news comes as Disney and Warner Bros both face the biggest competition yet from rival platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It follows the news Prime Video plans to add interactive adverts to its streaming apps, according to Adweek.

“This new offering... will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” Warner Bros Discovery executive JB Perrette said in a statement.

The news also sees Disney and WBD join forces where sports streaming is concerned — alongside with Fox Corp, as part of a separate new bundle rolling out this Autumn.

The entertainment collaboration will offer “the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. and many more,” according to both companies on Wednesday.

Disney+ has become known for its host of family-friendly shows and films including Andor, Ahsoka and Echo.

Warner's Max, on the other hand, is home to HBO smashes including Succession, True Detective and Curb Your Enthusiasm, widely considered to be more adult-focussed content.

The downside? It's only set to be available to customers in the US this summer following the rollout - but fingers crossed it won't be long before it's extended to the UK and Europe.

As of yet, no pricing information has been provided where the new plan is concerned, with a launch date to follow.

For now, we'll stick to streaming them individually, then.