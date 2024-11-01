Vollebak’s Martian Aerogel Jacket can withstand even the harsh conditions on Mars

It might be a bit much for a big-shop trip to the supermarket, but if you want bleeding-edge garment tech in your next winter jacket, take a look at this astounding new offering from Vollebak.

Vollebak is known for its fusion of science and tech in its designs — it “designs clothes for the next century, not the next season.” And its new Martian Aerogel Jacket very much lives up to that promise — it’s tough enough to face the demands of interplanetary space travel.

It’s made from the exact same fabric that NASA uses on its hypersonic parachutes, the same material that helped land the first probe on Titan, and see the most recent Mars rover touch down safely on the red planet.

Weighing only 700g, it’s insulated with an aerogel only three times denser than air, engineered with warmth-trapping ‘nanopores’ that are 10,000 times thinner than a human hair. Though it's not waterproof (we’re still hunting all that water on Mars, remember), it will still insulate when wet, and should keep you relatively toasty even at temperatures of -20°C.

The Martian Aerogel Jacket will come in three styles — Rover Orange (pictured), Stealth Black and Mercury.

With all that tech inside, it’s no surprise that you’re going to pay a premium for the Martian Aerogel Jacket. Vollebak UK, Vollebak US and Vollebak AU are taking orders for the jacket now, with a recommended price of £2,495 / $2,995 / AU$4,650.

With your out-of-this-world bank balance, pop it on your Christmas list next to a seat on the next Blue Origin space tourism flight, then.