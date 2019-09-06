Umm... Jagermeister has just launched an alcoholic cold brew coffee

Ever thought of adding a shot of Jägermeister to your coffee? No? Someone at Mast-Jägermeister obviously did because the German alcohol company has just launched an alcoholic cold brew coffee.

The coffee liqueur combines the traditional Jägermeister recipe of 56 herbs and spices with cold-brewed Arabica coffee and cacao, and has 10% caffeine and an ABV of 33%.

Wondering how you drink it? In a shot, apparently. Its makers suggest you should serve the drink at -18C to fully enjoy the “aromatic spicy notes” which “lead to a delicious, sweet and rich finish”.

Nicole Goodwin, marketing director at Mast-Jägermeister UK, said described the original Jägermeister as continuing “to be a key ingredient for 18-34 year olds' best nights out”.

“With Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee we stay true to our progressive nature, always look at introducing new ways to help consumers discover and enjoy the brand,” she added.

If you want to get your hands on a bottle, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee (50cl) will cost you £18 from selected Morrisons stores from October 1.

