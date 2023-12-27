Todd Phillips gifts a Christmas cracker with brand new images from Joker sequel

Christmas is a time for giving - and it appears director Todd Phillips has served up the festive present to top all festive presents.

It's no secret that the highly-anticipated Joker 2 is set for release in 2024 - and now, the film's director has dropped two further sneak peaks of what to expect prior to the blockbuster hitting cinemas.

Taking to instagram, the award-winning director - and head honcho of the forthcoming Joker: Folie À Deux, dropped two BTS shots direct from the cutting room.

Accompanied by the caption 'Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2', the director swiftly went from Grinch to Santa quicker than you can shout: "Why so serious?"

Featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn respectively, it's a jam-packed line-up that will see Phillips lay down his take on the original Joker story.

The first image revealed by the director shows Phoenix in full character attire, viewed through a wooden cell door adorned with the numbers E258.

While the second image shows a glimpse of the burgeoning relationship between Arthur and Harley, with the candid still showing the pair in what looks to be a wood-lined drawing room.

When it comes to the story arc, both the cast and crew have remained suitably tight lipped where information is concerned.

So far, we know that Arthur will remain in Arkham Asylum following the dramatic events depicted in first film.

Set to cross paths with Gaga's yet-to-be-revealed character, the duo are poised to create the latest twisted incarnation of the famed Joker partnership.

Commenting under Phillips' images, one fan excitedly commented: "OH MY GOD I CANTTTT WAIT ANY LONGERRRR".



While another added: "OH WOW THIS WAS WHAT I ASKED SANTA FOR ACTUALLY"

Meanwhile, countless other Joker fans used the opportunity to plead for a trailer drop, with the first clips from the forthcoming sequel yet to drop online.

Needless to say, we're excited.

Set for release on 4 October, 2024, fans won't have long to wait to grab a sneak peak of the forthcoming blockbuster release.

