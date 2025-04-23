Darts championship with Luke Littler coming to BST Hyde Park this summer

We know Hyde Park BST as a concert series, but this year the music will be joined by darts, and an appearance by no less than dart-flinging legend Luke Littler.

The Hyde Park Darts Championship is a tournament to be held on July 8 at the Great Oak Stage, which at other times will be used as the main stage for BST Hyde Park’s musical acts.

Alongside Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Fallon Sherrock and Michael Van Gerwen will compete. And among the special guests are Olly Murs, Roman Kemp and Dion Dublin. Is Murs throwing darts or singing? No idea, given the company he’ll be in.



Is holding a darts event on a music festival stage also a bit odd? Sure it is.

"[BST Hyde Park Open House Festival] is an iconic part of British Summer Time and darts is an iconic part of British culture, so to bring the two together is a really exciting concept and we can’t wait for what will be a fun, entertaining evening," says Matt Porter, PDC Chief Executive.

How to get Hyde Park Darts Championship tickets

While the event takes place amid a slew of free-to-attend events surrounding all the pricey high-profile gigs in Hyde Park, this one is not a freebie.

Tickets go on sale from May 2, and there are two rounds of presales periods. American Express card holders can pick up tickets from April 29, while subscribers to the AEG Presents newsletter can get in from 10am on May 1.

As yet we don’t know about how much tickets cost, or you much extra VIP packages are. But we do know “meet and greet” and VIP Diamond View tickets are on offer.

These get you an hour’s early access to the other big attraction of the day included with the ticket, a Brew LDN beer festival. It will feature “over 100 independent and established drinks brands” according to to the BST Hyde Park website.

For the rest of us, doors for the beer fest open at 4pm, ahead of the Darts arena opening at 5pm. The Hyde Park Darts Championship will run from 6:30pm to 9pm, and there will be a half-hour DJ set to finish the day off.



Proof of how packed BST Hyde Park is this year, here’s the rundown of the other events — and these are free to attend — taking place on July 8 alone:

10:00 am: Plant City tractor/digger experience

10:30 am: Chickenshed theatre - Tales from the Shed

11:45 am: Captain Fantastic Wellbeing session

12:00 pm: Wimbledon Tennis screenings

14:00 pm: Lord’s Commnity Cricket coaching sessions

16:30 pm: Kennedy Taylor DJ set

19:00 pm: Dub Pistols

19:00 pm: Fly Me To The Moon outdoor cinema screening

Meanwhile, this year’s big-ticket gigs at BST Hyde Park include Olivia Rodrigo on June 27, Sabrina Carpenter on July 5 and 6, Neil Young on July 11, Stevie Wonder on Jul 12 and ELO’s farewell gig on July 13.



