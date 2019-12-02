Our Best Value Android smartwatch winner now has 34% off

Plenty of fantastic smartwatch offers have appeared this Black Friday weekend – but we'd be surprised if you found one as great as this.

The Ticwatch E2 smartwatch is now £97 – 34% off its original price. This is a fantastic smartwatch that has been given the coveted Best Value ShortList award.

In our Best Android Smartwatch review we said: If you don’t want to spend big, the TicWatch E2 earns our shout. It’s got a decent sporty look, includes heart rate and GPS to track your workouts and a waterproof design. It also throws in some some nice software extras, too.

Functionality wise, there's lots going on. There's all the standard stuff – a 24 hour heart rate monitor, built in GPS and swimming detector. The brand also prides itself on being click-free – you can see everything that's going on really easily.

If you are a swimmer, you'll be happy to know the watch is fully waterproof up to 50 metres, and is even able to detect your swimming style – so you can improve on your swimming as well as your running.

As it's compatible with Google Play, you can add any number of apps to it to help track your goals.

A fantastic deal, all things considered.