This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > Tech

Our Best Value Android smartwatch winner now has 34% off

Be quick – it's a limited time offer

Our Best Value Android smartwatch winner now has 34% off

Plenty of fantastic smartwatch offers have appeared this Black Friday weekend – but we'd be surprised if you found one as great as this.

The Ticwatch E2 smartwatch is now £97 – 34% off its original price. This is a fantastic smartwatch that has been given the coveted Best Value ShortList award.

In our Best Android Smartwatch review we said: If you don’t want to spend big, the TicWatch E2 earns our shout. It’s got a decent sporty look, includes heart rate and GPS to track your workouts and a waterproof design. It also throws in some some nice software extras, too.

Functionality wise, there's lots going on. There's all the standard stuff – a 24 hour heart rate monitor, built in GPS and swimming detector. The brand also prides itself on being click-free – you can see everything that's going on really easily.

If you are a swimmer, you'll be happy to know the watch is fully waterproof up to 50 metres, and is even able to detect your swimming style – so you can improve on your swimming as well as your running.

As it's compatible with Google Play, you can add any number of apps to it to help track your goals.

A fantastic deal, all things considered.

34% off
34% off
Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
£97.08
Stuffed full of great features, this smartwatch allows you to track your fitness and health progress with ease, and is even able to detect your swimming style. Syncs with any Google Play apps, so is also compatible with any tracking app you're already using.
Buy now at Amazon

Today's Top 10 Black Friday deals

1. Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch
1. Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch
£18.99 (23% off)
£24.49
View now at Amazon
2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD - Save £20
2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD - Save £20
£29.99
£49.99
View now at Amazon
3. The James Bond Collection (Blu-ray)
3. The James Bond Collection (Blu-ray)
£33.18
£50.00
View now at Amazon
4. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
4. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
£13.99
View now at Argos
5. FIFA 20 (PS4) - 21% off
5. FIFA 20 (PS4) - 21% off
£36.99 (Price Drop)
£47.99
View now at Amazon
6. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
6. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
£99.00
£252
View now at NOW TV
7. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
7. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
£25.99
£38.00
View now at Amazon
8. Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Save £60)
8. Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Save £60)
£299.99
£359.99
View now at Very
9. The Legend of Zelda - Links Awakening (Switch)
9. The Legend of Zelda - Links Awakening (Switch)
£36.99 (Cheapest ever)
£39.99
View now at Currys
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
£128.00
£230.00
View now at Amazon

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists