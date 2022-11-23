This top-rated office chair has a huge Black Friday discount right now - save 38%

ShortList did A LOT of sitting down to bring you our best office chairs list and it looks like it has paid off, as our top office chair right now has been given a massive discount by Amazon.

The SIHOO Office Desk Chair is currently number one in our best office chairs guide and now it has a huge 38% off its price for Black Friday.

According to our list, the SIHOO Office Desk Chair offers "support for your whole back" and "offers many ways to adjust the position to suit you, as well as a breathable mesh fabric to keep you cool.

Its RRP is usually £274.99 but, thanks to Black Friday, that price has been reduced to a fantastic £169.99. That's over £100 off of the price.

And US readers can also benefit from a very similar discount with $100 off the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chairthat usually goes for $299.99.

All you have to do is apply the coupon which is next to the price of the office chair.