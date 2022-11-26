This Sonos Black Friday deal gives you a huge 26% off its portable speaker

Sonos is known for its high-end, multi-room audio tech. But the Sonos Roam SL packs all of the power and exceptional performance that the brand is famous for into a compact, portable design for music on-the-move.

And the good news is that there is a decent 26% off of the price right now.

The Sonos Roam SL allows you to stream music over Wi-Fi with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2. It’s the same speaker setup as the more expensive Sonos Roam but without a voice assistant. As this is the one Sonos speaker you will want to take outside, we’d say it’s one you’d be happier to control via a phone, rather than your voice.

If going outside with it is your thing, then it boasts 10 hours of battery life and it’s lightweight, waterproof and durable, using Bluetooth to listen to music wherever you are.

The Sonos Roam really does tick all of the boxes if you’re on the hunt for a portable speaker with lots of power. But Sonos devices aren’t cheap. That’s why we’re happy to find that the Sonos Roam SL has been reduced in time for Black Friday.

This Black Friday deal reduces the Sonos Roam SL by £40 - over 25% off. That means it’s £159.99 down from £119.99.

The original Sonos Roam also has a discount, but it’s at 13% so not quite as good a deal as the SL but if you want voice control, then it's a brilliant speaker - you can read more in our Sonos Roam review.

