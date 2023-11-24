This massive Guinness World Records book deal is the ultimate Black Friday stocking filler

If you're looking for an easy Christmas present win this Black Friday, we have a suggestion for you.

Amazon is currently selling the Guinness World Records 2024 almanac, a 256-page hardcover read, for just £7.45.

It typically costs up to £22, making this a whopping 66% discount. And while we'd suggest this would make a great buy for younger folks, it's actually a cracking "toilet read" for all ages.

The theme of this year's book is "blue planet" so you can expect a stack of records based around the natural world. These include information on the longest flooded cave system, and the largest lakes of various kinds around the planet.

It's not all BBC documentary style facts, though, and the Guinness World Records 2024 book is still full of the silly, weird and eye-opening records from across the globe.

For the Gen Z'ers out there, it even includes a breakdown of Mr Beast's famous burger, alongside a bunch of record-breaking burger facts.

Not sold on it yet? Well, at £7.45 we think this would make a great stocking filler or work secret Santa gift.

