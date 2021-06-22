This LEGO Star Wars Baby Yoda figure now has a massive 33% off!

Bargains, ShortList brings you - or so says Baby Yoda, who currently has a massive saving of 33% to celebrate Amazon Prime Day.
OK, so it's not the real Baby Yoda, but if ever there was a runner-up, it would have to be one made of LEGO.
One of the most lovable Star Wars characters around, Baby Yoda captured the hearts of the world after featuring in Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Now, he too can find a place in your heart (or your child's toy chest) courtesy of this massive Star Wars deal.
Currently on offer for £46.99, there's currently £20 off its regular price for one day only.
Complete with posable head, mouth and ears for a range of lovable expressions, we really shouldn't be convincing you of just how cute this character is.
The set also includes small details, including a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship – his favourite toy – which can be placed in its teeny, tiny hand.
Sure to disappear at light-speed, this set is designed for 10 years and upwards and is definitely a Prime Day bargain worth snapping up.
Oh, and if you are in the US, we can't quite find the same deal but there is $20 off of this brilliant LEGO Yoda.