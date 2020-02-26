ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
This is the perfect gin to have with steak, apparently

Because not any old gin will do.

Holly Pyne
26 February 2020

Red wine has long been the tipple of choice when it comes to steak…that is until now.

London steakhouse Gillray’s has teamed up with Rebel Distillers to create their very own gin that, according to them, goes perfectly with your medium-rare steak.


Gillray’s is a London Dry Gin with a base flavour of juniper, joined by the combination of liquorice root and citrus.


According to its creators, it has been designed specifically to be paired with steak and it is the citrus notes that bring out the flavours of the steak.



The bottle is currently only available to those eating at the steakhouse, or for guests staying in the London Marriott Hotel County Hall (in which the Gillray’s restaurant can be found).


You can even order the G&T - costing £16.95 - to your hotel room if you’d rather enjoy it in the comfort of your room.



