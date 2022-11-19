This is our Black Friday bourbon deal of choice right now - 20% off!

Early Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in ahead of the big day of sales on November 25. It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of tech deals, but there’s so much more to Black Friday than a new pair of headphones.

It’s a great time of year to stock up on your alcohol ahead of Christmas, and we’ve been on the lookout for bargains on the best-tasting booze.

One of the best alcohol deals we’ve spotted so far is for Wild Turkey 101. This is a cracking bourbon to add into an old fashioned - for that we would mix two parts Wild Turkey 101, bit of sugar, two dashes bitters and garnish with an orange peel.

Wild Turkey 101 bourbon is one of our top picks in our best bourbon guide, where we noted that it's a "seriously rich and zesty bourbon".

At the time of writing, you can get your hands on a bottle of Wild Turkey 101 for £22, which is a 20% saving and the cheapest we have seen it for the last few year. What better way to see in the colder, darker winter nights than with a spicy, sweet glass of bourbon?

20% off! Wild Turkey 101 £22.10 - WAS £27.50 Wild Turkey 101 is one of the most heralded bourbons on the market and this is a fantastic price for the bottle. Buy now from Amazon