This incredible Sky TV Black Friday bundle deal throws in Netflix for just £19 a month

When it comes to Black Friday TV deal hunting, the bargains are usually to be had around the television sets themselves, rather than the programming that actually makes having a decent TV worthwhile. But if you’ve already got a top-notch OLED, and just want to give your binge-watching sessions a shot in the arm, this bargain deal from Sky TV is well worth a look.

For just £19 a month, Sky’s offering up its Sky Stream streaming box, alongside a Sky TV package and Netflix subscription. Down from £26 a month, that’s a monthly saving of £7, for a bargainous grand total of just £168 at the end of a two year contract.

Sky Stream Black Friday deal Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix - Now just £19 a month 30,000 TV shows and movies via Sky, plus Netflix and the Sky Stream box for just £19 a month. Get the deal

Considering the ad-supported Netflix tier you get access to here alone costs £4.99 a month, this is a fantastic offer. Alongside all the Netflix hits like Stranger Things, Wednesday and Squid Game, you get access to top-tier Sky exclusives — 50 channels that you won’t get on free terrestrial TV including Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature. Sky Atlantic is the jewel in the crown here — the home of HBO content like The Last of Us and recent hit The Penguin.

And that’s before talking about the Sky Stream box itself — a palm-sized streaming box that doesn’t require a satellite to work, and has access to every major streaming service you can think of, from YouTube to Amazon Prime Video and everything in between.

If sport’s more your thing, a £39 a month package adds 9 Sky Sports channels into that mix, and if you’re a film fanatic a £29 a month subscription adds in Sky Cinema (which is usually where Hollywood releases land first after their cinema and rental runs). And, if you could do with a TV to go with it, a 43-inch 4K Sky Glass screen (with a built-in Dolby Atmos sound system) and the aforementioned Sky TV and Netflix package can be yours for £33.

It’s about as good a deal as TV-bingers will get this side of Christmas, and well worth a look at the full range of offers Sky’s got on at the moment. They’re all listed down as Black Friday deals, which technically would see them wrap up by Cyber Monday (December 2nd), but Sky’s expecting to run these offers a little further into December, according to its website, giving you a little time to mull things over, with a mulled wine in hand.