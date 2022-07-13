This fan is on of our top-rated and has a huge Prime Day saving right now

If you are in the UK right now, then you are probably finding out that you can sweat in places you never actually knew you had. The good news is that some help to keep cool is just a click away - thanks to this decent Prime Day deal.

The Bionaire 2-in-1 Height-Adjustable Fan is currently riding high in our best fan guide and it's now got a whopping 24% knocked off of its RRP.

We are 'fans' of it as in our tests we loved that it's a versatile 2-in-1 design that can be converted into both a desk fan and stand fan.

We also liked that it has three speed settings and as there is a maximum 65dB of noise this is one of the most discreet-sounding fans we've used at this price.

It's a standing fan, too, and can stretch to 38.5 inches (98cm) if you want it to.

Normally, £54.99 if you are a Prime customer, then you can get the fan now for just £41.79.

24% off! Bionaire 2-in-1 Height-Adjustable Desk/Standing Floor Fan £41.79 (WAS: £54.99) Height adjustable with three cooling modes and a discreet sound - this is one is in our best fan guide and well worth an investment. Buy now from Amazon



Other fan options discounted include:



