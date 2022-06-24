This Deadpool 3 plot tease is the most Deadpool thing ever

The plot of Deadpool 3 has been teased by its writers, and it sounds like they know exactly what they are doing with the character now it is part of the MCU.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are currently writing the script from Deadpool 3. They are the writers of the first two Deadpools and are working off of a draft that was originally penned by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.



They are also the writers of Spiderhead, the new Netflix movie which has jumped to the top of the charts, and while promoting that movie they were asked about Deadpool.

Speaking on the Post Cred Pod, Reese said that the new Deadpool movie was "a wonderful opportunity for a fish-out-of-water story.” And that “Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic in a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun."

While the MCU certainly hasn't shied away from comedy - the recent Thor movies and Ant-Man films skip to that beat - there is a certain amount of stuffiness in the MCU, so it will be fantastic to see what Deadpool makes of everything.

Rated R for Ryan

Deadpool's road to the MCU has been a rocky one. When the merger of Fox/Disney happened, it was thought that Disney would be put off making an R-rated Deadpool, but Reese told The Playlist earlier this month that Disney wouldn't be aiming for a more sanitised PG-13 version.

"They’re not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-[rated] and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change,” said Reese.

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy and is part of an unofficial trilogy with star Ryan Reynolds as they have already made Free Guy and The Adam Project together.

And let's not forget, we have (kind of) already seen Deadpool in the MCU already, thanks to this fun promo of Free Guy.

