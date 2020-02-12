This Britney Spears museum will put you in one of her music videos

There is no pop star more iconic than Britney Spears - she just embodies pop music. And, you can now relive her greatest hits thanks to this Britney Spears museum.

The Zone: Britney Spears is heaven for fans of the pop sensation as it offers 10 interactive rooms, each designed to look like you’ve just stepped into one of her music videos.









The pop up, which is open until 26 April, will also include a number of pieces donated by the pop princess herself.



You’ll be able to dance your way through the ‘Toxic’ aeroplane, the classroom in Hit Me Baby One More Time and even jump into a Circus-themed ball-pit.





The downside is that the museum is all the way in Los Angeles so you best get planning that trip to the City of Angels now.





Ticket prices start at $59.50 (approx. £45) and you’ll have 90 minutes to take as many photos as possible.





Main image: The Zone






