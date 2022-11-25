This Black Friday deal doubles the discount on a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription

We’ve spotted a Black Friday bargain that’s essentially a deal within a deal. Let us explain. PlayStation Plus Essential is a subscription service that brings you a whole bunch of benefits, like new games added monthly, online multiplayer access and a range of exclusive discounts.

PlayStation Plus Essential usually costs £49.99 for a 12-month subscription. But in the Black Friday sales, you can pick up that same subscription for £37.49. That’s a decent reduction. However, before you buy it, there’s another Black Friday deal that saves you a few extra pounds.

Over on Amazon right now, you can buy a PlayStation Store gift card worth £38 for only £34.20. That saves you 10% on the gift card and also allows you to jump on the PlayStation Plus Essential subscription deal for less.

One thing to bear in mind if you do grab this deal is that it does have an expiry date if you want to use it to buy a discounted PlayStation Plus Essential membership.

After then, the price of the PlayStation Plus Essential membership will go back to normal. However, it’s not the end of the world. If you miss the membership deal, you can simply use this gift card as credit for anything else in the PlayStation store.