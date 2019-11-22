This Beerhawk bundle is getting us through the Black Friday chaos

Ever wish you could have a freshly poured pint at home? If you answered yes, this deal is for you.

Beerhawk is currently offering up to 30% off their ‘PerfectDraft’ starter bundle, which contains a premium beer machine so you no longer have to leave the house to get a pint.





30% off Beerhawk PerfectDraft starter bundle £200 (was £270) Pour your own pints at home with this beer machine bundle. Not only do you get a beer machine, there are over 35 beers to choose from and each comes in its own bar-grade metal keg. Save 30% when you buy from Beerhawk. Buy now from Beerhawk





The price varies depending on which kegs and pint glasses you add to the bundle - but for the machine and a 6L keg of beer expect to pay around £200.





That may seem like a lot, but the bundle usually costs nearly £270 so you’re bagging yourself a good saving of £70, this Black Friday.





There are also over 35 beers available to try, and each comes in a real bar-grade metal keg (so you’ll really feel the part).





The machine has a proper bar tap, chills the beer down to 3 degrees, and keeps the beer fresh and carbonated up to 30 days - longer than any beer machine on the market, according to Beerhawk.





An added bonus is that you’ll receive 100 ‘beer tokens’ when you return a keg, which you can then use to get free beer and other discounts.





Have a party coming up and fancy having a bit of fun? Have a go at pouring your own pint (it’s harder than it looks!)



