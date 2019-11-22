This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
This Beerhawk bundle is getting us through the Black Friday chaos

Pour your own pints with this ‘PerfectDraft’ starter pack

Holly Pyne

Ever wish you could have a freshly poured pint at home? If you answered yes, this deal is for you.

Beerhawk is currently offering up to 30% off their ‘PerfectDraft’ starter bundle, which contains a premium beer machine so you no longer have to leave the house to get a pint.


Beerhawk PerfectDraft starter bundle
£200 (was £270)
Pour your own pints at home with this beer machine bundle. Not only do you get a beer machine, there are over 35 beers to choose from and each comes in its own bar-grade metal keg. Save 30% when you buy from Beerhawk.
Buy now from Beerhawk


The price varies depending on which kegs and pint glasses you add to the bundle - but for the machine and a 6L keg of beer expect to pay around £200.


That may seem like a lot, but the bundle usually costs nearly £270 so you’re bagging yourself a good saving of £70, this Black Friday.


There are also over 35 beers available to try, and each comes in a real bar-grade metal keg (so you’ll really feel the part).


The machine has a proper bar tap, chills the beer down to 3 degrees, and keeps the beer fresh and carbonated up to 30 days - longer than any beer machine on the market, according to Beerhawk.


An added bonus is that you’ll receive 100 ‘beer tokens’ when you return a keg, which you can then use to get free beer and other discounts.


Have a party coming up and fancy having a bit of fun? Have a go at pouring your own pint (it’s harder than it looks!)


