Best flavoured vodka 2019: great vodka brands for cocktails, mixers or drinking straight

The world of flavoured spirits has exploded in the last few years, and whilst gin has taken the brunt of it, vodka has not got off unscathed (as our best flavoured vodka list is about to prove).

After all, it’s the nation’s third favourite spirit (after gin and whisky, if you’re interested) so it was bound to get a colourful makeover at some point.

Let’s be real, though - not all flavours are a taste sensation and it’s not always easy to know which bottles are worth the spend, especially as there now seems to be every flavour under the sun on the supermarket shelves.

Well, don’t worry - we’ve done the hard bit and gather together some of the best flavoured vodkas around. It’s not a definitive list, instead we’ve tried to show you the flavours out there, and provide you with a selection of trusted brands with a few craft options thrown in for good measure.

So, in honour of International Vodka Day, here are our favourite flavoured vodkas - after all, how else were we meant to celebrate?

Remember to upvote your bottle of choice, and let us know if we’ve missed any in the box below.

