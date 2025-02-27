This AC/DC turntable from Pro-Ject will leave you Thunderstruck

A new turntable from Pro-Ject has put us right in the mood to rock — it's a limited edition stunner that celebrates all things AC/DC.

The turntable is a design dream, the base of the thing is a black recreation of the iconic lightning bolt that appears in the rock band's famous logo. It's not all Back In Black when it comes to colour, though — the tonearm is red acrylic, which, according to Henley Audio (the exclusive retailer of Pro-Ject turntables), helps make 'it a standout feature both in form and function'.

Even if you're not an AC/DC fan, you'll, at the very least, be intrigued by the look of this thing. Check out the video below to see why we're excited about the AC/DC Turntable.

Jump on the Rock N Roll Train

Regarding the specifics of the design, there are a few standout features. The plinth is crafted from 28mm MDF, which should absorb the vibrations emitted when you are spinning Highway To Hell, keeping it nice and steady.

The 10mm red glass platter helps the rock 'n' roll design pop even more and — Hells Bells! — it's flanked by some awesome LED lighting, which cements the design's head-banging look.

The AC/DC turntable is set to be released in March (precise date TBC) and it will cost £1,149 — it's part of the Artist Series, so this one is strictly limited edition.

Speaking of the Artist Series, the others in the series are well worth pursuing — the other designs include Pink Floyd, The Beatles and Metallica, and you can see them in all their guitar-based glory in the gallery below: