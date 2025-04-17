Audio Technica's Hotaru turntable looks like a glowing UFO

Audio-Technica, the Japanese company that creates eye-catching turntables and is a pioneer in audio innovation, has just released the Hotaru Turntable. If you’re unsure of what makes this turntable stand out, well, it floats… genuinely, like something out of Back to the Future.

This space-age-looking audio device isn’t just for show either, the levitating is more than a mere gimmick, with Audio Technica stating “For a cartridge to function to its fullest, for its stylus to trace the record groove accurately and transmit a clean audio signal, the turntable must suppress external vibrations as much as possible. The innovative floating structure of Hotaru does this wonderfully, while also creating a stunning visual effect.”

It means the sound won’t be degraded through any of the vibrations that are being caused by playing a vinyl, which is all done through magnets.

Even without the floating, this is still an attractive item, thanks to music triggering different lights to react with tunes, with 20 different shades available. There are three different colour modes on offer:

Basic: Colour remains constant

Gradation: Light transitions from one colour to another

Link: The light changes in response to the music

However, there is one major downside to this floating and colourful turntable: It’s expensive, at $9,999, and it’s also incredibly limited, with only 1,000 made. This is a rare item for collectors and enthusiasts alike, especially ones with a spare ten grand burning a hole in their pocket - but it’s hard to deny how attractive it would look in your lounge.