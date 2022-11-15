These true-wireless earbuds just got a huge Black Friday discount
And they are winners of a ShortList Recommends badge!
One of the best true-wireless earbuds we have tested in recent years has just gone down to an incredibly low price, making the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ True Wireless Earbuds a brilliant early Black Friday bargain right now.
Released in 2021, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ True Wireless Earbuds originally went for an RRP of over £100 but now they have been reduced to just £39.99.
In our Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review, we were really impressed with the earphones. Our reviewer noted the rich sound, comfortable fit and the massive battery life.
The only issue is that they are active noice cancelling, although the seal does feel like there is - and there is no wireless charging, too.
Even without these additions, these are still a fantastic pair of ear buds that have been tried and tested by the ShortList team.