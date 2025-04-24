Bowers & Wilkins announce new Px7 S3 headphones — high-end sound at mid-range pricing

Bowers & Wilkins has announced the Px7 S3, the brand's most advanced wireless headphone yet. It boasts new active noise-cancelling technology and, according to the company, delivers exceptional sound and a refined design that promotes extra comfort.

The Px7 S3 boasts dramatic acoustic advancements over its predecessor. Featuring re-engineered 40mm biocellulose drive units with improved chassis, voice coil, suspension, and magnet, the headphones deliver lower colouration and distortion, enhanced resolution, and superior dynamics.

Utilising an eight-microphone configuration is how the headphones achieve noise cancellation. While four microphones monitor external ambient noise - two measure the output of each drive unit, and two provide voice clarity.

The Px7 S3 offers 30 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation, and a 15-minute quick charge provides up to 7 hours of additional listening time. The Bowers & Wilkins Music app allows users to configure and control the headphones, including adjusting noise-cancelling transparency mode, monitoring battery levels, and customising the physical Quick Action button – so you can really customise your experience.

The physical controls on each earcup have been revised for easier use. Notably, the Px7 S3 will be the first Bowers & Wilkins headphone to offer support for spatial audio via a proprietary processing technology, which will be rolled out later this year. However, a specific release date has not been announced. Future software updates will also add support for Bluetooth LE Audio with Auracast broadcast functionality and the LC3 codec.

The new headphones are available in Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, and Canvas White. Designed for long-term ownership, both ear cushions and the headband are replaceable by trained service engineers.

The all-new Px7 S3 is available now at www.bowerswilkins.com and select retailers for £399.

Images provided by Bowers & Wilkins